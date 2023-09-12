Photo Release

September 12, 2023 Binay asks update of DOTr projects: Sen. Nancy Binay expresses her concern over a project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Manila Area Control Center (MACC), which she said has not been utilized for the last 10 years. DOTr Undersecretary Roberto Cecilio Lim told Binay the MACC, which was acquired around 2005 or 2006, did not become fully operational because it was superseded by a newer equipment. In addition, he said the MACC had issues on accuracy and reliability. Lim said DOTr is exploring a mutual termination of the contract with the vendor because the MACC is already obsolete and not relevant. Binay also asked about the status of the Land Transportation Management System. Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Vigor Mendoza said the agency has accomplished almost 100 percent of the drivers’ license under the new system and 90 plus percent of the renewal of motorcycle registration. “We are closely working with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to help us operate this system,” Mendoza told Binay during the proposed 2024 budget hearing of the DOTr and its attached agencies Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Senate PRIB photos)