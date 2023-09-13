Photo Release

September 13, 2023 TESDA trainees’ employability: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva takes note of the “sterling performance” of Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in ensuring that those who wanted to land jobs would go to TESDA. Citing data presented by the agency, Villanueva said 8 out of 10 trainees from the agency got employed. However, the majority leader also observed that NC-1 (National Certificate-1) graduates, when they find jobs, receive only P9,218; NC-2, P10,500; while NC-3 and 4 graduates receive above minimum wage. National Certificate refers to the document issued by TESDA to individuals after being subjected to a National Competency Assessment. “Is it our goal to just make sure that our trainees land jobs, or we wanted to get them out of poverty and ensure at least they receive above minimum wage?” Villanueva asked during the Finance Subcommittee G Wednesday, September 13, 2023, on the proposed 2024 budget of TESDA. “If this trend will continue to go on, then we are only allowing them to land jobs below minimum wage, and there's no way we can help them actually get out of poverty,” he added. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)