Photo Release

September 13, 2023 More than fit to be Defense Chief: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri manifests his support for Gilberto “Gibo” C.Teodoro Jr. as the secretary of National Defense during the Commission on Appointments meeting on the deliberation of the nominations and ad interim appointments of Teodoro and 11 generals and senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Zubiri said he had known Teodoro for over 30 years, even before he entered politics and had known the latter’s wife even longer since Teodoro’s mother-in-law was the best friend of his parents. “We were together in the 11th, 12th and 13th Congresses. When it comes to his reputation, I can tell you it has never been besmirched in any category. No issues of corruption,” Zubiri said. He said he campaigned for Teodoro when he ran for vice president in 2010 and that Teodoro, a brilliant man, could draft a resolution extemporaneously when he was in Congress. “If there is a man that is fit for the job of defense secretary, I think he is just not qualified but he is over qualified for he job. He has my full 1,000 percent support,” Zubiri added. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)