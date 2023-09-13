Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Student, out-of-school youth budget per capita: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano urges the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to come out with a presentation on how much budget the government should allocate per student and the quality of education they could get out of such amount. During Wednesday’s budget hearing September 13, 2023 of the Finance Subcommittee G on TESDA’s P15.2 billion proposed budget for 2024, Cayatano said he wanted a specific presentation from the agency’s plan for junior and senior high school students, and out-of-school youth. “If you really spend more (budget) per capita on that student, the quality of education that he will get, it all makes a big difference,” Cayetano said. “I want to see at the end of the budget hearing, how many are out-of-school youths, how many are the targets and how much per capita will we put on them, so that at the end of the Marcos administration, we can look back and say, did we meet our target,” Cayetano explained. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)