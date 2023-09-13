Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Quality jobs for TESDA graduates: Sen. Win Gatchalian laments the quality of jobs that graduates of technical-vocational courses are getting. While eight out of 10 TESDA graduates are employed and seven out of 10 senior high school students are keen to be employed, the chairperson of the Committee on Basic Education pointed out that their salaries are hitting below minimum wage. “The jobs they are landing are below minimum wage. So that’s not commensurate with the one to two-year time they spent – not only their time but also their money. They cannot even reap the rewards or get the returns of that investment because of that. I think that’s a very important point that needs to be addressed,” Gatchalian said during the hearing of the 2024 budget of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Wednesday, September 13, 2023. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)