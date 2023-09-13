Photo Release

September 13, 2023 External threat outweighs internal threats: Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros seeks clarification from Defense Sec. Gilberto Teodoro Jr. regarding the defense department's position to focus more on external defense. “Why is our defense establishment now saying that external threats outweigh internal threats?” Hontiveros asked during the meeting of the Commission on Appointments' Committee on National Defense to deliberate on Teodoro’s ad interim appointment Wednesday, September 13, 2023. In response, Teodoro explained that based on the position of the national security cluster, internal threats have significantly waned. He said the need to focus on protecting the country's sovereign rights in the exclusive economic zones and other jurisdictions has become more paramount now that the whole world is in a race for resources, territory, and influence. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)