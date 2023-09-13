Photo Release

September 13, 2023 God's Legislators: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano opened the plenary session on Tuesday, September 12, by praying for a Senate that crafts legislation "in accordance with God's way, will, and Word." "We are people who keep looking for models—models for transportation, agriculture, change, and democracy—but there is a model for leadership that You have given us through Your Word," he said in his prayer. Cayetano, known for his faith-based and values-oriented leadership, reminded his fellow lawmakers of God's promise of a better nation “if we seek His righteousness first." "When we are hungry, we pray for food, and when people do not have houses, we pray for housing, yet [God] reminds us to seek first [His] Kingdom and [His] righteousness, and every single thing shall be added unto us," he said.