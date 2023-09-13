Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Jinggoy moves to protect witness in kasambahay torture, abuse: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada today moves to place a key witness in the abuse of kasambahay Elvie Vergara under the witness protection program amid a failed bid to kill him and persistent threats to his life. In his speech at the Senate session on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Estrada condemned the failed “ambush” against alias “Dodong” in Paluan, Oriental Mindoro where the witness resides. “Protecting the witnesses is not just a legal obligation, it is a moral imperative. By upholding this duty, we not only promote the principles of fairness and equality, ensure an environment where they can testify freely, and without fear and foster a culture where the voices of those silenced but willing to stand up for the truth are heard regardless of their social standing and circumstances,” manifested Estrada, Chairperson of the Senate committee on Labor and Employment. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Eyan Talavera)