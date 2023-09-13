Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Witness protection a moral imperative: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada raises the need to provide additional security for potential witnesses in the case of abused househelp Elvie Vergara to ensure that they can testify freely. Estrada made this call following a recent attempt on the life of Vergara's former colleague identified only as "Dodong", who expressed his willingness to testify against employers France and Pablo "Jerry" Ruiz. “Protecting the witnesses is not just a legal obligation, it is a moral imperative,” Estrada stated in a privilege speech on Wednesday, September 13, 2023." (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)