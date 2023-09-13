Photo Release

September 13, 2023 On the abuse of Filipino househelpers: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla puts the spotlight on reports of abuse and maltreatment of Filipino household workers by local employers. During the plenary session Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Padilla urged his colleagues to heed and address the plight of house helpers at the hands of their Filipino employers. "We should be as passionate in condemning this as we are in condemning the abuses suffered by Filipinos abroad," Padilla said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)