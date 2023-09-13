Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Lack of trust in law enforcement: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa laments the lack of trust of some victims of abuses to the law enforcement agencies because of the so-called wide clout or influence being wielded by the suspects. Dela Rosa clarified that his trust and confidence remains with the local police but just echoing the sentiment of “Dodong,” an ordinary citizen, who preferred to seek refuge to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group rather than the local police. “I am just trying to emphasize the scope of the clout or influence of these suspects,” Dela Rosa said Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Dela Rosa narrated that Dodong, a witness to the abuses suffered by house helper Elvie Vergara from the hands of her employer France and Pablo Ruiz, escaped from unidentified suspects who attempted to “murder” him Tuesday night. He said Dodong called Sen. Francis Tolentino who then sought his help, being a former police chief, to get the witness a protective custody. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)