Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Jinggoy endorses confirmation of PHL Defense chief: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada endorses the confirmation of Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. in the bicameral Commission on Appointments. In its plenary session on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, Estrada said Teodoro’s impressive credentials as a three-term legislator in the House of Representatives, bar topnotcher, business executive, licensed commercial pilot, Air Force colonel, constitutionalist and human rights advocate, 45-caliber expert, a dedicated public servant and a two-time Defense Secretary “earned the trust and respect of his colleagues and contemporaries, and of our national leaders.” “With his glowing reputation preceding him, it is not surprising that he was called upon by the President to return to his previous post. This representation believes that his appointment is an inspired choice,” Estrada said. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Eyan Talavera)