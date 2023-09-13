Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Jinggoy backs appointee’s nomination to JBC: Saying the appointee is “widely respected for her well-written decisions, admired for her authoritative yet calm demeanor, epitome of competence, and her work ethic is second to none, Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada manifests his unequivocal support to the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of Erlinda Piñera Uy as member of the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC), representing the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP). “It is evident from these that our appointee holds the highest standards of public service. I am confident that she would use the same towering benchmarks, as they always should be, in the rigorous screening and selection process conducted by the JBC and in recommending only persons of proven competence, integrity, probity, and independence in the Judiciary,” said Estrada. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)