Photo Release

September 13, 2023 Refining PPP bill: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito wants to further enhance Senate Bill No. 2233 or the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Act by introducing several amendments during Wednesday's plenary session, September 13, 2023, to improve the measure. Under the bill, the PPP is a contractual arrangement between the implementing agency and the private proponent for the financing, designing, constructing, operating and maintaining, or any combination thereof, of infrastructure or development projects which are typically provided by the public sector where each party shares in the associated risks. PPP Projects may also be financed partly from direct government appropriations and/or from official development assistance (ODA) of foreign governments or institutions. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)