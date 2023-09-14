Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Win leads TWG on Early Childhood Education Bill: Committee on Basic Education chairperson Sen. Win Gatchalian presides over the panel's fourth technical working group (TWG) meeting Thursday, September 14, 2023 on bills seeking to strengthen programs on early childhood care and development (ECCD). Senate Bill Nos. (SBN) 1754 and 2029, authored by Senators Sonny Angara, Joel Villanueva and Gatchalian, both seek to address issues in the implementation of ECCD programs in the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)