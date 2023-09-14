Photo Release



New President: Senator Cynthia Villar graces the investiture of the new president of the University of Philippines lawyer Angelo Jimenez on Thursday (Sept. 14, 2023) at the UP-Min campus in Tugbok, Davao City.Jimenez is the first Mindanawon UP president, installed as the University's 22nd leader. Villar expressed optimism that Jimenez will bring better changes in the institution. “Im glad that he is the first Mindanawon President and he can bring changes in UP and understand lives of other people,” she said.

Bagong Presidente. Dumalo si Senator Cynthia Villar sa investiture ng bagong Presidente ng University of Philippines lawyer na si Atty. Angelo Jimenez noong Huwebes (Sept. 14, 2023) sa UP-Min campus sa Tugbok, Davao City. Si Jimenez ang unang Mindanawon UP president, na iniluklok bilang Ika-22 pinuno ng unibersidad. Umaasa si Villar na magdadala si Jimenez ng mas magandang pagbabago sa institusyon. “Natutuwa ako na siya ang kauna-unahang Pangulo na Mindanawon at kaya niyang magdala ng mga pagbabago sa UP at umunawa sa buhay ng ibang tao,” ani niya.