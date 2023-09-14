Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Two elections in one year: Sen. Imee R. Marcos presides over the Finance Subcommittee I hearing on the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) P27.3 billion budget for 2024 even as she notes the huge reduction of the agency’s budget. During Thursday’s hearing September 14, 2023, Marcos asked Comelec officials about the possibility of postponing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) notwithstanding the Supreme Court decision. “When he (Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia) was a member of the commission, he actually testified to this committee that it would be inconvenient and very difficult to have two elections in a single year, but perhaps where you stand is where you sit and the judgment says otherwise,” Marcos said. In response, Garcia explained that based on the Supreme Court decision, the next elections for BSKE should be on December 5, 2025, seven months after the mid-term national and local elections and the Comelec is obliged to follow. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)