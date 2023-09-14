Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Pimentel tells Comelec to focus on manual BSK polls: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III sees no need for the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to use the automated election system (AES) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in 2025. According to Pimentel, using AES for BSKE might not be practical for the poll body. "We might be wasting our efforts because, number one, it is not mandated by law, and number two, it's going to be really expensive," said Pimentel during the Finance Subcommittee I hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Comelec on Thursday, September 14, 2023. The House Committee on Suffrage and Electoral Reforms recently adopted a resolution urging the poll body to adopt AES in the BSKE. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)