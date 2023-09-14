Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Special Committee on PH Maritime & Admiralty Zones holds first meeting: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino presides over the newly created Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones organizational meeting and public hearing on several measures on the establishment of maritime zones Thursday, September 14, 2023. Tolentino said the Senate earlier approved Senate Resolution No. 76, creating the Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones which will have jurisdiction to study, report out all matters, including all measures relating to archipelagic baselines, maritime zones, archipelagic sea lands and other incidental matters. “The committee comes in the wake of tensions in the West Philippine Sea and heightened concerns of increasing prices of food and the recent announcements of the rise in electricity prices. It is timely then that the Senate of the Philippines provide the necessary support for our fellow workers in the government and the executive branch in order to better secure the benefits of the vast Philippine maritime zones, including our territorial sea …and the large, exclusive economic zone,” Tolentino said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)