Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Bills to establish PH Maritime Zones: Sen. Robinhood Padilla expresses support for the nine bills pending before the Senate that would establish the Philippine maritime zones. During Thursday’s organizational meeting and public hearing, September 14, 2023, Padilla said the country needs to pass a law to designate its maritime areas where the Philippines can exercise sovereignty and jurisdiction. “There are currently nine bills at the Senate on this topic. If it becomes law, it will provide the necessary flexibility in the adoption of subsequent laws appropriate to the country’s rights, policies, and obligations in maritime zones,” Padilla said in Filipino. “In July 2016, the Philippine won the South China Sea arbitration. According to the arbitral court's ruling, China has no valid claim to the total area of the 9-dash line and the Philippines is entitled to its entire 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zones and continental shelf,” he added. The Philippines has signed in 1982 and entered into force in 1994 as a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) that established the international legal framework for better management of the sea. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)