Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Be vigilant against flying voters: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito urges the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to intensify its crackdown against flying voters to ensure the integrity of future election results, especially in the upcoming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. During the public hearing of the Finance Subcommittee I on the proposed P27.3-billion budget of the Comelec for 2024, Ejercito said they received reports that flying voters were being registered as residents of condominiums, townhouses, and exclusive subdivisions in some areas so that they’d be able to cast their votes during the past two elections. “I just want to ask what remedy could be done against these flying voters?” Ejercito asked Thursday, September 14, 2023. Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia said they already received a petition asking to annul the list of voters and they are already investigating the matter. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)