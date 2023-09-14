Photo Release

September 14, 2023 Legarda scrutinizes NDC implementation: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urges the Climate Change Commission (CCC) to ensure the timely implementation of the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). The NDC, agreed upon by nations at the 21st Conference of Parties (COP21) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in December 2015, is a global climate change regime to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. During Thursday’s public hearing of the P137.6-million budget of the CCC for next year, Legarda said the CCC shouldn’t be restricted by the 2.75 percent unconditional share and instead aim for a much higher ambition for the agency. “It’s not nothing at all but we can do better… if you compute that, is similar to business as usual. I would want it even to be more ambitious. Because if you compute the 2.75 across all sectors… it would seem like we are not mitigating at all,” Legarda said, September 14, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)