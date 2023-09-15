Photo Release

September 15, 2023 Cayetano leads Senate panel on BCDA charter amendment: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, presides over the public hearing on Friday, September 15, 2023, on several proposed measures seeking to amend the charter of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), granting it powers to assist and facilitate the creation of military bases in a bid to improve and advance the country’s state of national readiness. The Senate panel was also scheduled to tackle issues surrounding Laguna Lake but was suspended due to the absence of the Laguna Lake Development Authority general manager. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)