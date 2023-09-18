Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Leading the nation in celebrating the 125th Malolos Congress opening: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda leads the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of the Opening of the Malolos Congress on September 15, 2023. She underscores the commemoration as a chance for the country to look back and recognize the importance of the historic Malolos Congress in establishing the crucial foundations of the country. Joining her during the flag raising and wreath-laying ceremonies are Dr. Emmanuel Calairo, Chairperson of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), and PCol Relly Arnedo, Provincial Director of Bulacan Police Provincial Office.