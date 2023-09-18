Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Internet scammers have no place in the new Philippines: Sen. Mark A. Villar presides over the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies’ hearing on the proliferation of bank-related scams, unauthorized online lending schemes and other fraudulent financial activities, Monday, September 18, 2023. While there were already existing laws like the Financial Products and Service Consumer Protection Act, Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act, Villar pointed out criminals had already adapted to these legislations, thus enabling them to perpetuate fraud. “We need to legislate new laws to keep them off track, such as the proposed AFASA or Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act… Internet scammers have no place in the new Philippines,” Villar said in mixed English and Filipino. Before the start of the hearing, the Committee held an executive session with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and concerned government agencies on the matter.(Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)