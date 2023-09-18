Photo Release

September 18, 2023 How do we stop these scammers?: Sen. Win Gatchalian raises this question as he backs the passage of new measures that will help deter the schemes of internet fraudsters during the Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions, and Currencies hearing on the proliferation of bank-related scams, unauthorized online lending schemes and other fraudulent financial activities. Gatchalian pointed out that financial institutions seemed to be easily fooled by online scammers, citing his own experience when someone who pretended to be him successfully convinced his bank to change his personal information stored in their computers. “In my mind, how come the banks have been fooled and what are the remedies accorded to bank clients who had the same experience? I called the BSP (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) at that time and, with due respect, I received very vague answers on how this type of fraud is being treated,” Gatchalian recalled Monday, September 18, 2023. Gatchalian said the vague answers he got from BSP prompted him to file the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection law last Congress. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)