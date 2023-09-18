Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Security of tenure, benefits for PTV 4: Sen. Raffy Tulfo bats for security of tenure and additional benefits for the People's Television Network Incorporated's (PTV 4) employees as he expresses his full support for the P1.79 billion budget of the Philippine Communications Office (PCO) and its attached agencies for next year. During Monday’s hearing, September 18, 2023, Tulfo said PTV 4 plays an important role in the image building campaign of the government but it is impossible to achieve if the PCO does not have enough budget, particularly for PTV 4 and its employees who are not well-compensated and they lack security of tenure. “The role played by the PCO is important because through the PCO, all the policies, all the things that our government wants to convey to the people come from the PCO and they are disseminated to the public through the government radio and TV, and that includes the PTV 4,” Tulfo said in Filipino. “When I was at the PTV 4 (as anchor/reporter), the situation of the employees there was miserable. They are contractual employees and if you are contractual, anytime you can be terminated because you don’t have security of tenure,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)