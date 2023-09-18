Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Overuse, abuse of presidential certifications: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III advises the Presidential Legislative Liason Office (PLLO) to exercise prudence when issuing presidential certification for proposed measures so as not to abuse the constitutional provisions. Pimentel, during the hearing of the Finance Subcommittee N on the proposed 2024 budget of the PLLO, noted that while it is within the power of the President to certify a certain bill as urgent, it should only be done if there is a necessity to meet a public calamity or emergency, as stated by the Constitution. “We should not overuse or abuse this concept of presidential certification as its value may diminish over time,” Pimentel said Monday, September 18, 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)