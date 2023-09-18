Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Expedite legal, welfare service: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go urges officials of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to expedite its legal and welfare services for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). Go, who attended the Finance Subcommittee N hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the DMW Monday, September 18, 2023, said that only 20 percent of the P1.2 million for the Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo Para sa Mga OFW na Nangangailangan (AKSYON) fund has been utilized as of August 31, 2023. He said streamlining the processing of DMW’s legal and welfare services would make it readily available to OFWs. “I also echo the concern last hearing that 60 percent of the positions in the department are still unfilled. I hope we can do something about it to maximize the services to the OFWs. Let us also intensify our information campaigns to help OFWs know where they can ask for help,” Go said. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)