September 18, 2023 Accurate employees data vital to Media Workers Welfare Act: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada emphasizes the importance of having accurate data on the number of employees in the media industry to ensure the successful implementation of the proposed Media Workers’ Welfare Act. Estrada, who presided over the continuation of the Committee on Labor Employment and Human Resources Development hearing on Monday, September 18, 2023 on several proposals seeking to provide protection and benefits to media workers, stressed that government agencies, particularly the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), should ensure the availability of accurate data on the number of employees in the media industry for the proper and effective implementation of the measure's provisions. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)