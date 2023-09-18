Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Bakit Malolos?: Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) Chairman Emmanuel Calairo lead the unveiling of the "Bakit Malolos?" exhibit on Monday, September 18, 2023. The exhibit, initiated by the Office of Sen. Legarda in coordination with the NHCP, was held in celebration of the 125th anniversary of the inauguration of the Malolos Congress in the province of Bulacan on September 15, 1898. It features photographs, documents, and other mementos commemorating the Malolos Congress, its members, as well as its key contributions to the country. (Senate PRIB Photos)