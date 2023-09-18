Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Zubiri enjoys De La Salle Zobel Strings: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri shows his appreciation for members of the De La Salle Santiago Zobel Strings who performed the national anthem before the start of the plenary session Monday, September 18, 2023. The Senate adopted Resolution No. 758, congratulating and commending the ensemble for winning the gold award at the 2023 Bratislava Youth Musical Festival Competition and 4th place at the 15th Summa Cum Laude International Youth Music Festival held in Europe last July. “La Salle-Zobel is a very good school. I grew up in Alabang and most of my friends are from La Salle-Zobel and they are very good people,” Zubiri said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)