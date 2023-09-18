Photo Release

September 18, 2023 Malolos Congress exhibit in Senate: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda looks back on the inauguration of the Malolos Congress as she leads the opening of the "Bakit Malolos?" exhibit on Monday, September 18, 2023. Legarda, chairperson of the Committee on Culture and the Arts, said the inauguration of the Malolos Congress on Sept. 15, 1898 manifested the Filipinos' desire for independence and their capability to self-govern. Legarda said the "Bakit Malolos?" exhibit in the Senate would serve as a reminder of the sacrifices and contributions of Filipino ancestors to achieving the country's freedom and in nation-building. (Senate PRIB photos)