Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Bong Go joins Asian Games send-off: Bong Go joins Asian Games send-off as he continues to advocate for athletes’ welfare and inclusivity in sports Senator Christopher "Bong" Go recognized athletes, coaches, and sports officials for their contributions to Philippine sports and their crucial roles in representing the nation on the international stage, during the send-off ceremony on Monday, September 18, at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, for Filipino participants in the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China. “Today, we gather here not only to celebrate the excellence of our athletes but also to bid them the best of luck as they embark on a journey to represent our great nation at the 19th Asian Games and 4th Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China," said Go. Go took the opportunity to shed light on his proposed Senate Bill No. 2116, which aims to amend Republic Act No. 10699, also known as the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act.