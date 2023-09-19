Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Senate panel discusses DICT budget: Sen. Grace Poe presides over the Finance Subcommittee K's public hearing on the P8.7-billion proposed budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and its attached agencies on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. During the hearing, Poe took to task the DICT for its low utilization rate even as the agency is asking for an additional P5.6 billion in its appropriation for next year. The DICT has only utilized P3.5 billion, or 25 percent, of its P13.9-billion budget for 2023. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)