Photo Release

September 19, 2023 PH second most-attacked country by web threats: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda asks the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center what the country needs to do to take the Philippines out of the list of most attacked countries by web threats. During the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the 2024 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Legarda expressed alarm over the recent Kaspersky Security Network online security report that the Philippines moved two places up in the rankings in 2022, just behind Mongolia. “Are they attacking us economically in terms of military security or other dimensions? You know that, of course. You are taking this seriously and you are doing all those efforts that you’re doing. What should we do to take us out of this [list]?” Legarda asked. The senator then requested for an executive session on the matter. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)