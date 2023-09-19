Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Police incompetency: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo expresses disappointment in the conduct of investigation of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the case of Dodong, a witness on Elvie Vergara’s case, the abused and maltreated housemaid. During Tuesday’s public hearing, September 19, 2023 of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, Tulfo said he couldn’t believe that the police failed to recover any bullet or empty shell in the crime scene. The witness claimed that around 8:30 pm, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, two unidentified bonnet-clad men barged into his house in Paluan, Occidental Mindoro, and shot him twice but missed. “What do you use to search, just your eyes? Don't you have a device to locate a certain bullet such as a metal detector? You should start procuring that device so that you don't come here to us and say that you didn't see anything. It's like the victim is lying here,” Tulfo said in Filipino, as he scolded the PNP for its alleged incompetency. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)