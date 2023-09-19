Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Tol cites employer in contempt, orders detention: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino cites in contempt, France Garcia-Ruiz, the employer who allegedly subjected housemaid Elvira Vergara to severe battery and maltreatment resulting in her blindness and other injuries. Tolentino, presiding over the Committee on Justice and Human Rights hearing on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, also ordered her detention at the Senate premises. Tolentino made the order upon the motion of Sen. Jinggoy Estrada who initially moved that Ruiz be detained at the Pasay City Jail. The senator said the contempt citation and detention order were issued against Ruiz “for continuously evading the questions propounded by the members of this committee, as well as falsely testifying under direct examination by committee members and consistent with the rules of the Senate.” Senators were irked after Ruiz repeatedly denied that she maltreated Vergara despite the testimonies of medical experts and Vergara’s co-workers against the employer. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)