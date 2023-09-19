Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Bigger funds against 'bigger enemy’: Sen. Joseph Victor "JV" Ejercito supports the increase in the budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to improve its capability in going after cyber criminals. During the deliberation of the Finance Subcommittee K on the DICT's P8.7-billion proposed 2024 budget Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Ejercito said he is willling to support the agency's request for confidential funds to combat hackers and online scammers, who, he said, have become the "bigger enemy" of Filipinos. He called for an executive session to ask officials about how they intend to spend the requested funding. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)