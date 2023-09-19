Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Jinggoy refers CHR proposed 2024 budget to plenary, reschedules MTRCB deliberations: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the Finance Subcommittee O hearing to deliberate on the proposed budget of the Commission on Human Rights (CHR) and the Human Rights Violations Victims’ Memorial Commission (HRVVMC), amounting to P976.3 million Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Estrada moved that the budget proposal be deemed submitted to the plenary after no member of the committee raised any questions. The panel was also scheduled to tackle the budget of the MTRCB but was reset to another date. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)