Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Importance of bilateral agreements: Sen. Win Gatchalian cites the importance of signing bilateral agreements with other countries to help deter cybercrimes Tuesday, September 19, 2023. During the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the 2024 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and its attached agencies, Gatchalian said he was shocked by the recent report that the Philippines is the second most vulnerable to cybersecurity threats. “A few weeks back, I saw in the news there’s a sexual exploitation of children case in Manila. I heard that it was a tip or information coming from abroad. In my mind, bilateral relationships with developed nations are important. Do we have bilateral relationships with these countries formally? Because these are the things we enact quickly in order to improve communication and coordination,” Gatchalian said. He asked DICT officials what steps they are taking to remove the country in the list of most vulnerable countries to cyberattacks. DICT Sec. Ivan John Uy, in response, said he hopes to get the necessary tools for identifying cyber criminals and malicious content. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)