Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Jinggoy moves to have Elvie Vergara’s employer detained in Senate: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada moves to have the Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee cite in contempt the female employer of kasambahay Elvie Vergara for repeatedly denying the charges against her despite the testimonies of supposed witnesses corroborating the allegations of maltreatment and abuse. Estrada’s motion was duly seconded by Sen. Ronald dela Rosa. Estrada initially moved to have France Ruiz detained at the Pasay City jail but withdrew his motion and agreed to have her placed under detention within the Senate premises for humanitarian consideration. (Voltaire Domingo/ PRIB)