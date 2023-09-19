Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Senators commit support to the protector of PH seas: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada affixes his signature to the Philippine Navy’s commitment wall to seal his support to the force that is at the helm of securing the country’s sovereign rights in waters and maritime resources. Aside from Estrada, Senators Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. and Robinhood Padilla also signed the “commitment wall” displayed in the ongoing Maritime and Archipelagic Nation Awareness Month (MANA Mo) 2023 exhibit on the second floor of the Senate building. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)