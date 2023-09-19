Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Right to use a woman's maiden name upheld: Sen Pia Cayetano rectifies a provision under Senate Bill No. 2001 that impairs the rights of a woman to use her maiden name. During Tuesday’s plenary session, September 19, 2023, Cayetano pointed out that the bill is inconsistent with the existing provision of the Civil Code of the Philippines that a woman may use her maiden name. “For a woman who wishes to revert to the use of her maiden name, a duly authenticated birth certificate by the Philippine Statistic Authority (PSA), provided that she can only revert to her maiden name once, and all her other existing identification cards and pertinent documents shall likewise reflect her maiden name,” Cayetano’s amendment stated. “Just to reiterate that our objective is to support the request of our agencies so that they don't have difficulty with different names and different IDs, that is not what we want. We are just securing the rights of a woman to use her maiden name,” Cayetano explained. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)