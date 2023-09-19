Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Preventing fictitious SIM registration: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III asks the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) how it intends to prevent unscrupulous individuals from using fictitious information to register their subscriber identity module (SIM) cards. Pimentel, during the Finance Subcommittee K hearing on the proposed 2024 budget of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) and its attached agencies, noted that senators, when crafting the SIM Card Registration Act, clearly specified that only human beings would be allowed to register. “How did the system allow the registration of non-human primates?' Pimentel asked Tuesday, September 19, 2023. NTC Commissioner Ella Blanca Lopez informed the panel that a memorandum had been issued to telecommunications companies instructing them to employ technology to identify and eliminate fake registrations. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)