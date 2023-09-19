Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Advocating for deeper Philippines-Malaysia relations: Tuesday, 19 September 2023. Senate President Juan Miguel F. Zubiri receives His Excellency Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino bin Anthony, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Philippines. The Senate President conveyed his sincerest gratitude for Malaysia’s significant contribution to the peace process in Mindanao through its role as Third Party Facilitator and as the Head of the International Monitoring Team. Malaysia has been instrumental in achieving a sustainable and inclusive peace in Mindanao. Senate President Zubiri and Ambassador Abdul Malik look forward to both countries’ continued engagement in other aspects of our bilateral relations particularly economic cooperation, peace and security, trade and investment, and people-to-people exchanges, as well as, cooperation in agriculture and the halal industry. (Senate OIRP/Joseph Vidal, PRIB)