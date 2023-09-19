Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Expanded Centenarians Act OK'd on 2nd reading: Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos introduces amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2028 during the plenary session on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The bill aims to expand the coverage of Republic Act No. 10868, or the Centenarians Act of 2016, to include Filipinos who reach the ages of 80 and 90 in the recipients of cash gifts from the government. SBN 2028 has been approved on second reading. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)