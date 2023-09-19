Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Internet Transactions Bill hurdles 2nd reading: Sen. Mark Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Commerce, and Entrepreneurship, shepherds the passage of Senate Bill No. 1846 (SBN 1846) or the Internet Transactions Bill, on second reading, Tuesday, September 19, 2023. SBN 1846 seeks to protect merchants and consumers against fraudulent practices in internet transactions. The measure also calls for the creation of the E-Commerce Bureau tasked to implement, monitor, and ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the measure and the E-Commerce Act of 2000. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)