Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Local Higher Ed bills approved on second reading: Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, chairperson of the Committee on Higher Education, leads the passage of several local higher education bills on second reading Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The measures seek to establish Colleges of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine in various state universities; to establish the Pampanga State Agricultural University; to strengthen the Bulacan State University; and to convert current satellite and extension campuses into major campuses. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)