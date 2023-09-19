Photo Release

September 19, 2023 Senate approves bills on 2nd reading: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri presides over the plenary session Tuesday, September 19, 2023. The Senate tackled the amendments to several measures and approved on second reading Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2001 otherwise known as the New Philippine Passport Act, SBN 2028 expanding the coverage of the Centenarians Act, SBN 1846 also known as the Internet Transactions Act of 2022, and several local higher education bills. (Senate PRIB Photos)